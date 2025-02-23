Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Receives $19.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATYR. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ATYR opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Atyr PHARMA has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATYR. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

