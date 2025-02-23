Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVTX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

AVTX opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,036,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 69,679 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1,673.0% in the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 970,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 915,629 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,186,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1,123.9% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 550,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 505,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

