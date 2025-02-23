Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVTX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,036,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 69,679 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1,673.0% in the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 970,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 915,629 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,186,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1,123.9% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 550,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 505,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.
