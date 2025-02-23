Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $54.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on AVNT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avient Stock Performance
AVNT stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. Avient has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avient Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Avient’s payout ratio is 59.02%.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avient
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.