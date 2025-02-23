Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $54.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $50,548,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,321,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,012,000 after purchasing an additional 882,234 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,675,000 after buying an additional 797,112 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 120.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 784,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,460,000 after buying an additional 428,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,762,000 after buying an additional 380,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

AVNT stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. Avient has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Avient’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

