BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,510 ($19.08) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.19) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,468 ($18.55).

BAE Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 1,255.50 ($15.86) on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012.50 ($12.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,415.25 ($17.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02. The company has a market capitalization of £38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,204.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,264.71.

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. BAE Systems had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that BAE Systems will post 73.537927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

