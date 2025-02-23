Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Price

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $156.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toll Brothers to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $107.79 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

