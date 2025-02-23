Barclays Boosts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $26.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on U. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unity Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $3,498,340.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,481,479 shares in the company, valued at $73,076,244.21. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix The sold 11,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $285,826.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 411,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,704.40. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,597 shares of company stock valued at $18,732,374. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,335,000 after buying an additional 625,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,886,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,769,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,208,000 after purchasing an additional 84,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $62,387,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

