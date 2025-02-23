BBB Foods (TBBB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. On average, analysts expect BBB Foods to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TBBB opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BBB Foods has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

