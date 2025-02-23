Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Up 6.8% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $88.39 and last traded at $89.20. 5,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 9,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average is $92.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.44. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.41 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bel Fuse by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

