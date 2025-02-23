Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 35,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 27,187 shares.The stock last traded at $57.18 and had previously closed at $56.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLTE shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Belite Bio from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Belite Bio from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Belite Bio from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLTE

Belite Bio Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of -1.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Belite Bio by 7,122.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.