Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Benchmark from $2.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RGTI
Rigetti Computing Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing
In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,592. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 375,000 shares of company stock worth $1,503,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.