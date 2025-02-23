Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Benchmark from $2.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

Shares of RGTI opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,592. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 375,000 shares of company stock worth $1,503,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.