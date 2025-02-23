Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Price

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADI. Barclays decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $238.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.50 and a 200 day moving average of $220.34. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 117.20%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

