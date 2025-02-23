Beyond (BYON) to Release Earnings on Monday

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share and revenue of $337.96 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Stock Performance

NYSE:BYON opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $351.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.81. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYON. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

