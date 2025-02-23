Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 6,447,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 6,875,391 shares.The stock last traded at $24.52 and had previously closed at $22.11.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa America raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 1,817.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 227.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 0.81.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

