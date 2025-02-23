Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Down 48.9% – Here’s What Happened

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 48.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.92 ($0.02). 400,862 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 511% from the average session volume of 65,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Biome Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £953,782.46, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,633.33.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Group comprises two divisions, Biome Bioplastics Limited and Stanelco RF Technologies Limited. Biome Bioplastics is a leading developer of highly-functional, bio-based and biodegradable plastics. The company’s mission is to produce bioplastics that challenge the dominance of oil-based polymers. Stanelco RF Technologies designs, builds and services advanced radio frequency (RF) systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.