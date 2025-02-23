Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTDR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

