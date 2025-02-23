BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Up 10.2% – Still a Buy?

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.32. 119,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 153,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Friday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BitFuFu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BitFuFu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BitFuFu by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

