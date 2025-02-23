BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $41.72 and last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 70230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $344.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 837,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after acquiring an additional 161,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 79,512 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 583,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $869.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Further Reading

