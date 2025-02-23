BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 218,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 2.1 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

