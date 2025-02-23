Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.94% from the company’s previous close.

XYZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.23.

NYSE XYZ opened at $68.34 on Friday. Block has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,325. This trade represents a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $253,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,449 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,231.62. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,247 shares of company stock valued at $832,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,233,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,948,000 after purchasing an additional 147,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,690,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,923,000 after purchasing an additional 133,002 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Block by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,738,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter worth $114,121,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

