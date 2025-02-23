Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Down 17.6% – Time to Sell?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 17.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 600,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 282,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

About Blue Star Gold

(Get Free Report)

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.