Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,128 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 200.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 1.9 %

United Natural Foods stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.62. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.