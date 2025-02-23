Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 585 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in LKQ by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in LKQ by 94.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 3.8% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 140,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 28.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 10,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $416,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,975,186.92. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $781,500. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.