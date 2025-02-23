Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,178,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $592,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of FPX stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $143.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.11.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.