Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,762 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

First Horizon Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of FHN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.