Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 14,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 45,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,508.51. This trade represents a 23.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PAG. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $163.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.51. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $142.32 and a one year high of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.62%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

