Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Progress Software by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,895.80. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,953.20. The trade was a 25.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $984,621 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRGS

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.