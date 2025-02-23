Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $8,723,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 317,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 112.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,407,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.16. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

