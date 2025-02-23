Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 136.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Creative Planning raised its position in Toll Brothers by 11.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 74.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.37. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.79 and a 12 month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

