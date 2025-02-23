Blue Trust Inc. Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Range Resources by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Range Resources by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $38.47 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

