Blue Trust Inc. Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $2,608,354.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,838.80. This trade represents a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 58,786 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $4,463,620.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 863,065 shares in the company, valued at $65,532,525.45. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,983 shares of company stock worth $13,598,414. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

