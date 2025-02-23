Blue Trust Inc. Has $92,000 Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -245.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grab

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.