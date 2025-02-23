Blue Trust Inc. Invests $97,000 in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 105,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 419,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 36,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $50.53 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

