Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 58.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.82. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.51 and a 1 year high of $238.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.