Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,775 Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 696.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global-E Online by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,979,000 after buying an additional 533,675 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global-E Online by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Global-E Online by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global-E Online by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Stock Down 3.3 %

Global-E Online stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -102.43, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Global-E Online’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLBE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

