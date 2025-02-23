Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 5,032 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCW. iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

MCW opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $598,147.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at $653,708.30. The trade was a 47.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

MCW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

