Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $573,220,000 after purchasing an additional 335,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in eBay by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,447,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $354,695,000 after purchasing an additional 216,162 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $242,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,708 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in eBay by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,758 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 73,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $105,506,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares in the company, valued at $33,575,066.07. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush began coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

eBay Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $69.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

