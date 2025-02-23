Blue Trust Inc. Sells 205 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Baird R W cut argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.39.

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $644.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $643.06 and its 200 day moving average is $587.26. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $349.86 and a fifty-two week high of $678.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of -732.36 and a beta of 0.58.

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.