Blue Trust Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAR. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 289,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 183,516 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 406,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

