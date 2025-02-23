Blue Trust Inc. Sells 640 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 270.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.97 and a 12-month high of $150.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

