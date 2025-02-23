Blue Trust Inc. Trims Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,664,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,290,000 after acquiring an additional 108,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ciena by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,439,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,348,000 after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at about $57,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Down 2.7 %

CIEN opened at $84.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $478,046.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,300,073.92. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 16,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $1,436,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,121.12. This represents a 22.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,642 shares of company stock worth $4,818,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

