BMO Capital Markets Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $46.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. Bank of America raised Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Celanese stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,500,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,931,000 after buying an additional 136,994 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Celanese by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 213,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after buying an additional 130,037 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Celanese by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 160,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Celanese by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after buying an additional 41,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,723,000 after buying an additional 69,606 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

