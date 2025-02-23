BMO Capital Markets Raises Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target to $62.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ingevity Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.64. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingevity Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 45.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ingevity by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

