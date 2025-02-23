BMO Capital Markets Raises Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target to $62.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Ingevity Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.64. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14.
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.
