BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKIE. FMR LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $996,000.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKIE opened at $77.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $668.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $80.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73.

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

