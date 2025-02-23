Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $110.56 and last traded at $108.87, with a volume of 166978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.48.

The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.29.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

