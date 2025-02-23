Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,466,684 shares in the company, valued at $45,540,538.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $395,385.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 453,146 shares in the company, valued at $14,432,700.10. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,041 shares of company stock worth $2,889,758. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

