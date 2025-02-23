BP’s (BP) Sector perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.06) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BP from GBX 470 ($5.94) to GBX 440 ($5.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BP from GBX 425 ($5.37) to GBX 440 ($5.56) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.82) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 578.33 ($7.31).

Get BP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at BP

BP opened at GBX 447.50 ($5.65) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 419.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 408.90. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 379.70 ($4.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of £87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £374.30 ($472.90). Insiders acquired a total of 270 shares of company stock worth $112,325 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.