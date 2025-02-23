Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.58, but opened at $70.34. Brady shares last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 47,687 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $356.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.21 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Brady Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brady by 161.4% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brady by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.76.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

