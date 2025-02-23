Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.58, but opened at $70.34. Brady shares last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 47,687 shares.
The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $356.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.21 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.
Brady Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 23.59%.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.76.
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
