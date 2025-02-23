BRF (BRFS) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect BRF to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

BRF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.0217 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. BRF’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

