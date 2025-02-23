Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $10.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRFS. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in BRF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in BRF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 234,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRFS stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0217 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. BRF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

