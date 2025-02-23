Brokerages Set GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price at $76.42

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.62.

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $675,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,054.77. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $191,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,899.67. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 740,257 shares of company stock worth $44,710,867. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,142,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,585,000 after purchasing an additional 885,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GitLab by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,140,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,954,000 after purchasing an additional 470,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. GitLab has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -200.38 and a beta of 0.63.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

